Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 67,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

