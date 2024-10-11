Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
PMO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 67,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.96.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Featured Stories
