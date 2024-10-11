Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 181,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

