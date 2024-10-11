Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Hecla Mining Price Performance
HL opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $6,280,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hecla Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
