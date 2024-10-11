Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $55.64.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,689 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

