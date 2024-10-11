Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation Reduced by Cormark (TSE:ARI)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity at Aris Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$122,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$847,294.62. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$122,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,371 in the last 90 days.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Aris Mining (TSE:ARI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.