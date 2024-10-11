Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation Reduced by Cormark (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.
Aris Mining Price Performance
Insider Activity at Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.