Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation Reduced by Cormark (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$122,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$847,294.62. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$122,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,371 in the last 90 days.

