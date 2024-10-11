Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Decreased by Analyst

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

