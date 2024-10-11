Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) Insider Georg Ell Sells 618,122 Shares

Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR – Get Free Report) insider Georg Ell sold 618,122 shares of Qoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$244,776.31 ($165,389.40).
Qoria Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services. It offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.
