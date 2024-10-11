Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $306.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.