Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $95.43 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,215.25 or 0.99995194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.