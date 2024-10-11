Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $95.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,215.84 or 1.00017863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

