Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

