Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $226.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.