Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

UL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

