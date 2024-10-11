QXO (QXO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Volatility and Risk
QXO has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares QXO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QXO
|$57.11 million
|-$1.07 million
|-8.51
|QXO Competitors
|$6.04 billion
|$10.61 million
|-8.52
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QXO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|QXO Competitors
|790
|4143
|5606
|129
|2.48
As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.59%. Given QXO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares QXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QXO
|-3.75%
|0.51%
|0.24%
|QXO Competitors
|-149.85%
|-1,907.69%
|-8.09%
Summary
QXO beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About QXO
QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
