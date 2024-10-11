Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

