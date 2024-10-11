Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,688 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 751,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.60. The company has a market cap of $425.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

