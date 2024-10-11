Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

