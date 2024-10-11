Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 132,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.