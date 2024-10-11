Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 82,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $9,743,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $515.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.64. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

