Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $327.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $328.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

