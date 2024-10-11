Rashid Wasti Buys 1,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,180.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, with a total value of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Price Performance

TSE WN opened at C$221.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$218.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.47. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$229.22. The stock has a market cap of C$29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

George Weston Announces Dividend

George Weston last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0134582 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

