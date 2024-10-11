Raymond James Weighs in on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE TFPM opened at $16.26 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

