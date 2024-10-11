RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $92.19 Average PT from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. RB Global has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 196.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

