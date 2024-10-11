Regions Financial (RF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):

10/7/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.50 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

9/20/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 1,765,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

