Regions Financial (RF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):
- 10/7/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.50 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 9/20/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/3/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/23/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
RF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 1,765,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.78.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
