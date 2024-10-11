Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Reliance by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.20. 40,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

