Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX) Insider Sells £6,695.68 in Stock

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £6,695.68 ($8,762.83).

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of LON RENX opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £12.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.10. Renalytix Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98).

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

