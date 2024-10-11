Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.41 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.61 ($0.70). Renold shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 347,935 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Renold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Renold

Renold Stock Down 2.6 %

Renold Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Renold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Renold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.