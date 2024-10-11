Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

