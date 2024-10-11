Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH):

10/10/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

10/1/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

BAH stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 297,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,376. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 700.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

