ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.13. 166,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,369,227.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,614 shares of company stock worth $27,135,217 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

