Reviewing Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) & Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Templates and Coya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 0 0 N/A Coya Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 140.15%. Given Coya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coya Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Templates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -61.35% -260.50% -46.90% Coya Therapeutics N/A -35.63% -30.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Molecular Templates and Coya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Templates and Coya Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $57.31 million 0.17 -$8.12 million ($4.32) -0.34 Coya Therapeutics $9.55 million 10.62 -$7.99 million ($0.85) -8.16

Coya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats Molecular Templates on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB). It is also developing MT- 8421, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of dismantling TME through direct cell-kill of tumor and immune cell; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for relapsed/refractory patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

