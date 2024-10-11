Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) & Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics 9.27% -27.44% 5.78% Immuneering N/A -66.03% -58.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Immuneering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $101.21 million 0.89 -$570,000.00 $0.14 8.21 Immuneering $320,000.00 201.08 -$53.47 million ($1.87) -1.16

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Immuneering”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and Immuneering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Immuneering 0 3 4 0 2.57

CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 415.40%. Immuneering has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 467.57%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Immuneering on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology. It also develops CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC for optimizing the therapeutic index for EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including colorectal cancer; and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine. In addition, the company's development pipeline comprises CX-2029, a conditional activated ADC targeting CD71; and BMS-986288, a PROBODY version of non-fucosylated ipilimumab. It has strategic collaborations with Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.