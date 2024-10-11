Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 308,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,057,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

