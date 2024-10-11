Richard Micheal Drechsler Acquires 260,229 Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG) Stock

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Micheal Drechsler purchased 260,229 shares of Trifecta Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,022.90.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 18.5 %

CVE:TG opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Trifecta Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

