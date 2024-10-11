Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.58 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

