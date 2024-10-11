Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELL

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.