Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.