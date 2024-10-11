Robert W. Baird Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $9.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

SAGE stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 518,296 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 831.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

