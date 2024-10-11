Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rogers were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rogers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

