ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.40. ROHM shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 29,300 shares.

ROHM Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

