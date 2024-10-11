Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,988,927 shares.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

