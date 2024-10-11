Roth Mkm Raises Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Price Target to $37.00

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.20% from the stock’s current price.
Contango Ore Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 23,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts anticipate that Contango Ore will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 55.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.