Rowland Wallace Uloth Acquires 30,500 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 30,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$75,945.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 1,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,132.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

CVE:LGC opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.