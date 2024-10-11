Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

