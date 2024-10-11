RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20. RTX has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.67%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.