Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Rubis Price Performance
Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.78. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.89.
About Rubis
