Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.78. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.89.

Get Rubis alerts:

About Rubis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.