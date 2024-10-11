RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $149,606.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,791.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $49.90 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

