Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $440.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.22. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

