Samuel Kintz Sells 16,710 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,257,420.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 255,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

