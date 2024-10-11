San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $469.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.99. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.